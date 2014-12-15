Dec 15 List of Australian test cricket captains after Steven Smith was named on Monday as the 45th skipper.
Dave Gregory (1877-1879)
Billy Murdoch (1880-1890)
Tom Horan (1885)
Hugh Massie (1885)
Jack Blackham (1885-1894)
Tup Scott (1886)
Percy McDonnell (1887-1888)
George Giffen (1894-1895)
Harry Trott (1896-1898)
Joe Darling (1899-1905)
Hugh Trumble (1901-1902)
Monty Noble (1903-1909)
Clem Hill (1910-1912)
Syd Gregory (1912)
Warwick Armstrong (1920-1921)
Herbie Collins (1921-1926)
Warren Bardsley (1926)
Jack Ryder (1928-29)
Bill Woodfull (1930-1934)
Victor Richardson (1935-1936)
Don Bradman (1936-1948)
Bill Brown (1946)
Lindsay Hassett (1949-1953)
Arthur Morris (1951-1954)
Ian Johnson (1954-1956)
Ray Lindwall (1956-1957)
Ian Craig (1957-1958)
Richie Benaud (1958-1963)
Neil Harvey (1961)
Bob Simpson (1964-1978)
Brian Booth (1965-1966)
Bill Lawry (1968-1971)
Barry Jarman (1968)
Ian Chappell (1971-1975)
Greg Chappell (1975-1983)
Graham Yallop (1978-1979)
Kim Hughes (1979-1984)
Allan Border (1984-1994)
Mark Taylor (1994-1999)
Steve Waugh (1999-2004)
Adam Gilchrist (2000-2004)
Ricky Ponting (2004-2010)
Michael Clarke (2011-2014)
Shane Watson (2013)
Steve Smith (2014-)
