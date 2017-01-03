SYDNEY, Jan 3 List of batsmen who have scored centuries before lunch on the opening day of a test match after Australia's David Warner achieved the feat on Tuesday: 2017 David Warner (Australia) v Pakistan, Sydney 1976 Majid Khan (Pakistan) v New Zealand, Karachi 1930 Donald Bradman (Australia) v England, Leeds 1926 Charles Macartney (Australia) v England, Leeds 1902 Victor Trumper (Australia) v England, Manchester (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)