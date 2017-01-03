Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 3 List of batsmen who have scored centuries before lunch on the opening day of a test match after Australia's David Warner achieved the feat on Tuesday: 2017 David Warner (Australia) v Pakistan, Sydney 1976 Majid Khan (Pakistan) v New Zealand, Karachi 1930 Donald Bradman (Australia) v England, Leeds 1926 Charles Macartney (Australia) v England, Leeds 1902 Victor Trumper (Australia) v England, Manchester (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.