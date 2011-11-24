Nov 24 Australia have several good young
players at their disposal but must resist the temptation to pick
too many at the same time, former captain Greg Chappell said on
Thursday.
One such talent, 18-year-old Pat Cummins, made a spectacular
test debut this week in Johannesburg, claiming seven wickets and
hitting the winning runs to level the two-match series against
South Africa.
However, Australia's national talent manager Chappell is not
ready to sacrifice experience at youth's alter.
"Knowledge and experience is a very handy asset to have in
the group," the 87-test veteran said in Sydney while launching
his book 'Fierce Focus'.
"You don't want to bring all the young players in together.
I don't think that's a recipe for success, any more than you
want to have a team that's all old players and all experienced
players.
"It's about balance," said the 63-year-old Chappell who had
a spell as India coach from 2005-07 that was marked by
confrontations with senior players.
Chappell is happy the youngsters are making sure experienced
performers like former skipper Ricky Ponting cannot take their
places for granted.
"A little bit of pressure is good for everyone," he said.
"I'm excited about the prospects for Australian cricket. I
think the next couple of years will be very exciting."
South African Mickey Arthur was this week put in charge of
Australia but Chappell said a coach's role could often be
overestimated.
"There are a lot of things that you haven't got control over
as a coach," he said. "You are very reliant on the performance
of the players on the field.
"But ... if you lose the coach will get the blame, that's
part of the territory."
