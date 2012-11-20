SYDNEY Nov 20 Australian limited overs international Dan Christian has been suspended for one match by South Australia for smashing up three dressing rooms this season.

Christian was punished after his frustration at being dismissed led to him damage dressing rooms at the Adelaide Oval, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Perth's WACA ground.

The 29-year-old all-rounder, who has played 17 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 matches for his country, will miss this weekend's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

"When blokes get out it really is tough, but it doesn't give anybody the right to actually smash up equipment and smash up dressing rooms," South Australia Cricket Association Director of Cricket Jamie Cox told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday.

"It doesn't give anyone permission to destroy property, no matter how bad a day you have had.

"He is an emotional guy and that emotion works really well for him on the field at times, but that is no excuse for damaging property.

"We all have bad days but you can't go ... belting holes in walls and start upsetting the people around you."

Christian was named in the Australia test squad last year but never played a match. He has not featured in the reckoning this year despite an injury to number one all-rounder Shane Watson. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)