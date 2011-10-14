Oct 14 Australia test and one-day captain
Michael Clarke has defended his players against match-fixing
allegations after a sports agent said the country's top
cricketers were "the biggest" culprits.
Mazhar Majeed, accused by prosecutors of taking bribes to
fix matches, also said that Australian cricketers had fixed
"brackets", a set period of a match on which punters bet, a
London court heard on Monday.
The accusation drew a scornful response from Cricket
Australia earlier this week and Clarke said on Friday he was
"very confident" no Australian players were involved.
"For me personally, it's not the Australian way," Clarke
told reporters in Sydney before boarding a plane for the tour of
South Africa.
"Never in my time have I experienced a conversation with
anybody about any such thing.
"There's obviously been a couple of occasions when guys have
been approached and that's been reported to our team manager and
the ICC ... so all the boys in the Australian team are aware
that it is happening, it is going on.
"But it's never involved me and I'm very confident it's
never involved any of the Australian players."
Clarke's comments come as the trial involving spot-fixing
allegations against former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and
bowler Mohammad Asif continues in London.
Prosecutors allege that Majeed conspired with Butt and fast
bowlers Asif and Mohammad Amir to fix parts of the Lord's test
between England and Pakistan last August.
Clarke will lead Australia in three one-day internationals
and two tests against South Africa in October and November.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories