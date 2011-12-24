By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 24 Australia have overcome
their wobbles against swing bowling and are ready to prove it if
called in to bat on the first morning of the Boxing Day test
against India, captain Michael Clarke said.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground's drop-in pitch has
traditionally been batsman-friendly but groundsman Cameron
Hodgkins has predicted a hairy morning session for the team
batting first, investing extra importance on the coin toss.
Clarke would be mindful of last year's horror Boxing Day
when former captain Ricky Ponting lost the toss to England
counterpart Andrew Strauss and saw his team bundled out for 98
when sent into bat on an overcast morning.
England's openers prospered as the pitch flattened in the
afternoon sun and reached 157 without loss, setting up victory
within four days to retain the Ashes on Australian soil for the
first time in a quarter of a century.
Clarke made a good fist, if an unconvincing one, of
insisting that he would ponder the conditions if they won the
toss on Monday, when sporadic showers are forecast.
"I think it's important that if we play first, we play our
natural game," Clarke told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.
"I think you have the confidence to back your own ability.
We've done plenty of work, it's not for lack of training, it's
not for looking at the opposition, our preparation has been spot
on.
"Now it's about getting out there and enjoying every minute
of it.
"I've no concerns if we bat first on that wicket and there's
a bit of movement, I'm confident we're ready for it."
Australia's batsmen have been under fire from local media
after being bundled out for 47 in their Cape Town test against
South Africa and collapsing spectacularly when coasting to
victory against New Zealand in Hobart.
The second test loss against New Zealand sparked calls of
"crisis" in local newspapers and a hastily convened batting boot
camp held this week for a number of the offenders in Hobart.
Clarke, who will lead Australia onto the famed MCG for the
first time as captain, also warned his players not to step over
the line of aggression against India following an ill-tempered
series marred by allegations of racism four years ago.
"I can guarantee you that nobody in the Australian team will
cross that and if they do, there'll be punishments from the ICC
(International Cricket Council) but also from Cricket
Australia," he said.
"We'll be doing everything in our power to play some really
competitive, tough cricket. But we understand and acknowledge
that we won't cross that line."
