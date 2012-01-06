SYDNEY Jan 6 Michael Clarke's unbeaten 329 laid
the foundation for his team's crushing victory over India in the
second test on Friday but the Australia captain was quick to pay
fullsome credit to his bowlers for the win.
Australia bowled India out for 191, declared on 659 for four
in their own first innings, then bowled the tourists out again
for 400 on Friday to secure an innings and 68-run victory and go
2-0 up in the four-match series.
"I thought the way we bowled in the first innings set the
test match up for us," Clarke, 30, told reporters.
"To be able to take 10 wickets on a really flat wicket out
there today they deserve a lot of credit. They continue to
perform in any conditions, which is very pleasing for us."
Quicks Ben Hilfenhaus, Peter Siddle and James Pattinson,
who will miss the remainder of the series through injury, shared
the 10 wickets between them in the first innings with Hilfenhaus
taking the lion's share with 5-106 in the second.
"I think we have wicket-taking bowlers in our attack, we
have guys who can get a breakthrough, that's probably one of the
most pleasing things as a captain," Clarke added.
"You can turn to any one of our bowlers to try and take a
wicket, so that makes life easier for me.
"We're able to build up pressure at the moment, we're
bowling a lot of dot balls, we're bowling a lot of maidens,
we're restricting the batsmen and that's what's taking wickets.
"Against very good players you have to build up pressure
because if you think one-off balls are going to get six or seven
of the best batsmen in the world out, you're in for a rude
shock.
"You need the whole bowling attack, and the whole team
performing and that's what we're doing at the moment."
It was left to his predecessor as captain Ricky Ponting, who
scored his first century in nearly two years with a 134, to pay
fitting tribute to the batting performance that lit up the test.
"It's been an amazing four days for us. We set it up on the
first day with some fantastic bowling but our batting was as
good as I have seen any cricket team bat," he said.
"The way Michael Clarke played. You look at his innings, 329
not out and he hardly mis-hit a ball, hardly played and missed,
it was some amazing batting."
Clarke said although there would be plenty of celebrations
on Friday night, the job was not yet done with two tests against
India remaining in Perth, starting next Friday, and Adelaide.
"As a team, we're really happy with two test match victories
but we know there's a long way to go," he said.
"We're going to celebrate tonight, don't get me wrong, but
come tomorrow, we start preparations for Perth.
"We would love to win the series in Perth so there's still a
lot for us to play for. We haven't won the series yet and
there's a lot of work goes into that and that starts tomorrow."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
