Aug 30 Australia captain Michael Clarke is confident he will be fit to lead his country in a one-day international against Zimbabwe on Sunday after missing the first two matches of the tour because of a hamstring injury.

Clarke sustained the injury to his left leg in the first training session in Zimbabwe and missed the 198-run victory over the hosts and 61-run defeat by South Africa in the opening encounters of the triangular series.

The 33-year-old had been desperate to return to competitive cricket in Zimbabwe after a four-month break and has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy to get back to match fitness.

"Batting-wise I'm completely fine, I feel it a little bit batting but not much at all so it doesn't restrict me," Clarke told Cricket Australia's website after training.

"The hardest thing has been running, so it's a real positive sign that I've been able to get through today.

"I feel obviously frustrated because you train your backside off to play.

"But if all goes to plan I'll have missed two games of cricket and I'm right for the next two ... "

Clarke, who has also struggled with a recurring back problem for most of his career, will have to convince the team's medical staff that he is fit in another training session later on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)