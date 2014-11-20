SYDNEY Nov 20 Captain Michael Clarke was not ready to play cricket at the moment due to a hamstring injury but it was hoped he could be available for the first test against India in two weeks, Cricket Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said on Thursday.

Clarke has missed just one of Australia's 39 tests since he assumed the captaincy in March 2011 despite a debilitating long-term back condition which contributes to his frequent hamstring injuries.

The 33-year-old damaged the hamstring for the third time in 12 weeks in the first one-dayer against South Africa in Perth last Friday.

Australia play India in four tests, starting in Brisbane on Dec. 4, before turning their focus towards the Feb. 14-March 29 50-over World Cup, which they are co-hosting with New Zealand. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)