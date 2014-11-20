Cricket-Australia force draw in third test against India
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
SYDNEY Nov 20 Captain Michael Clarke was not ready to play cricket at the moment due to a hamstring injury but it was hoped he could be available for the first test against India in two weeks, Cricket Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said on Thursday.
Clarke has missed just one of Australia's 39 tests since he assumed the captaincy in March 2011 despite a debilitating long-term back condition which contributes to his frequent hamstring injuries.
The 33-year-old damaged the hamstring for the third time in 12 weeks in the first one-dayer against South Africa in Perth last Friday.
Australia play India in four tests, starting in Brisbane on Dec. 4, before turning their focus towards the Feb. 14-March 29 50-over World Cup, which they are co-hosting with New Zealand. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has failed to recover from a calf injury and been ruled out of the third test against South Africa, though frontline pace bowler Trent Boult is looking likely to play, selector Gavin Larsen said on Monday.
RANCHI, India, March 19 Cheteshwar Pujara may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser in an Indian team teeming with stroke-makers, but the 29-year-old proved why he is such a crucial cog in the test side with an epic double century on Sunday.