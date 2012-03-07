By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, March 7 Australia captain Michael Clarke
limped off the Adelaide Oval to a rousing ovation on Tuesday
after scoring 117 against Sri Lanka in his final innings of a
long Australian summer.
His innings was destined to be in a losing cause and his
hamstring injury could yet jeopardise his participation in the
tour of the West Indies, but a sometimes spectacular century was
a fitting end to his first year as Australian captain.
Since the start of 2011, when he was jeered by sections of
local crowds as the country digested the humiliation of a home
Ashes defeat, Clarke has been transformed both on and off the
pitch.
Long heir apparent to his friend and mentor Ricky Ponting,
he assumed the captaincy on the eve of his 30th birthday after
Australia's quarter-final exit from the 50-overs World Cup.
Taking over the job with Australian cricket at its lowest
ebb since the mid-1980s, the boos made it clear that Clarke was
not a universally popular choice.
"Over time, the public has identified in cricket players
images of Australian-ness that they've admired," said Daniel
Smith of Perth-based public relations firm Campaign Capital.
"They've enjoyed the caricatures of the ocker Australian.
From Ian Chappell through Allan Border, David Boon, Doug Walters
and down to Steve Waugh. No-nonsense cricketers, aggressive on
and off the field, lads off the field.
"Michael Clarke wasn't part of that. He was flash, he was
slick, he was well-groomed. He pursued other interests and
traditional cricket fans found Michael Clarke confronting.
"They didn't understand Twitter, they didn't understand the
tattoos, the hair and the sports cars. They found that
challenging."
This year, Clarke has led Australia to a 1-0 test series win
in Sri Lanka, 1-1 draws in series with South Africa and New
Zealand before the 4-0 sweep of a poor India around the turn of
the year.
It is the revival of his own batting fortunes after a
miserable Ashes series, however, that has done the most to turn
around public opinion.
BRILLIANT 329
Clarke has scored seven international centuries since he
became captain, highlighted by his brilliant 329 not out against
India in the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
His response to achieving the 14th highest score in the long
history of test cricket was instructive of his approach to being
his country's 43rd test skipper.
"It puts this team in another good position to win another
test match," he said. "It's fantastic to have a score like I do,
but if you don't win the test match it means nothing."
Where once he famously fell foul of opener Simon Katich for
wanting to leave a post-match celebration early to meet his
model girlfriend, Clarke is now consumed by the team ethic.
It has not just been his bat or his captaincy doing the
talking, however, and Smith is convinced Australians have been
subjected to a rebranding of the cricketer.
"The turnaround in a year has been phenomenal," he said.
"It's been pretty shameless but it was very effective in trying
to turnaround pretty much everything he did.
"He decided not to play Twenty20, which showed he was
committed to more traditional forms of the game. All of the
advertising is not just about endorsing products, it's about
messaging for himself as well."
The tattoos remain but the glamorous apartment in the beach
side Sydney suburb of Bondi has been traded for a mansion in the
city's Sutherland shire, a more "acceptable" home for an
Australian with working class roots.
His Twitter page (twitter.com/MClarke23) is full of messages
for fans and self-deprecating comments, including a tip that
team mate Michael Hussey would be named Australia's Player of
the Year.
The Allan Border Medal was always going to Clarke for a
third time, of course, and Smith concedes the rebranding would
have been to no avail had he not produced the goods on the
pitch.
"None of this would have been successful if he had not been
scoring runs," he said. "But there's also been this
extraordinary effort and I'm sure Cricket Australia and not just
his management are part of it."
Clarke has also shown a ruthless streak this year, best
illustrated when he voted as a member of the selection panel to
bring an end to Ponting's one-day international career last
month.
While he has been fullsome in his praise of his team when
they have "executed their skills" well, as in the India series,
he has been publicly scathing of sloppiness.
Mickey Arthur, who took over as Australia coach last
November, said Clarke was first and foremost a "fantastic
leader" with an "aura" about him.
Fifth in the world in tests when he took over, Australia are
now ranked fourth but the stated goal for Clarke has always been
to put his country back on top.
As with all Australian captains, full judgement will be
reserved until he has contested an Ashes series in 2013 but, if
nothing else, a sometimes unforgiving media has at least stopped
listing the candidates they would prefer as captain.
