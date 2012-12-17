Dec 17 List of Australia captain Michael Clarke's test innings in 2012 after he retired hurt on 57 in the second innings against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Monday. 1st innings 2nd innings OPPOSITION VENUE 329* -- India Sydney 18 -- India Perth 210 37 India Adelaide 73 6 West Indies Bridgetown 45 15 West Indies Port of Spain 24 25 West Indies Roseau 259* -- South Africa Brisbane 230 38 South Africa Adelaide 5 44 South Africa Perth 74 57* Sri Lanka Hobart - - Total runs in 2012: 1489 Batting average for 2012: 106.4 - - *Not out (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ian Ransom)