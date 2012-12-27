Dec 27 Australia captain Michael Clarke struck 106 on Thursday to become his country's highest test run-scorer in a calendar year, surpassing Ricky Ponting's 1,544 runs set in 2005. Here is a list of top 10 batsmen in the world with most runs in a calendar year: Player Innings Runs Average Year Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 19 1788 99.33 2006 Viv Richards (WI) 19 1710 90.00 1976 Graeme Smith (SA) 25 1656 72.00 2008 Michael Clarke (AUS) 18 1595 106.33 2012 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 23 1562 78.10 2010 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 28 1544 67.13 2005 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 18 1503 100.20 2003 Michael Vaughan (ENG) 26 1481 61.70 2002 Justin Langer (AUS) 27 1481 54.85 2004 Virender Sehwag (IND) 27 1462 56.23 2008 - - Top 10 Australian batsmen with most runs in a calendar year: Player Innings Runs Average Year Michael Clarke 18 1595 106.33 2012 Ricky Ponting 28 1544 67.13 2005 Ricky Ponting 18 1503 100.20 2003 Justin Langer 27 1481 54.85 2004 Matthew Hayden 25 1391 63.22 2001 Bob Simpson 26 1381 60.04 1964 Matthew Hayden 29 1380 53.07 2005 Damien Martyn 26 1353 56.37 2004 Ricky Ponting 18 1333 88.86 2006 Matthew Hayden 21 1312 77.17 2003 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)