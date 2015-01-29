SYDNEY Jan 30 Australia captain Michael Clarke will return to club cricket this weekend as he continues his bid to prove his fitness for the upcoming World Cup, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Clarke sustained the latest in a long line of hamstring injuries while fielding in the first test against India in Adelaide in December and underwent surgery soon afterwards.

The 33-year-old batsman has been given until Australia's second World Cup match against Bangladesh on Feb. 21 to prove he is fit to play a part in the tournament, which Australia are co-hosting with New Zealand from Feb. 14 to March 29.

Clarke will play only as a batsman for his Western Suburbs against Gordon this weekend and will get another chance to bat when he features in a Cricket Australia XI in a match against Bangladesh in Brisbane next Thursday.

"I am really happy to be playing for my Grade club this weekend and regard this as a positive step on my road to a return to full fitness," Clarke said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"It is exciting to be at this stage where I can consider walking onto a cricket field again and ... the signs are positive.

"But at the same time I know I have to respect the fact that I am on a daily programme and there is no point in us getting too far ahead of ourselves."

Australia's team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said Clarke had been making good progress since undergoing surgery on his right hamstring six weeks ago.

"We are determined to maintain a conservative approach to the management of Michael's recovery but should he come through these matches without any adverse reaction, he remains on target to return as per our original schedule," he said.

