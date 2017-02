COLOMBO, Sept 19 Australia were 209 for three wickets in their second innings at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Scores: Australia 316 (S. Marsh 81, M. Hussey 118; S. Eranga 4-65, C. Welegedara 3-75) and 209-3 (P. Hughes 122 not out) v Sri Lanka 473 (K. Sangakkara 79, M. Jayawardene 51, T. Dilshan 83, A. Mathews 105 not out; P. Siddle 4-91)