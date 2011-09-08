Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Australia were 60 without loss in their first innings, in reply to Sri Lanka's 174 all out, at the close of the first day of the second test against Australia in Kandy on Thursday.
Scores: Australia 60-0 v Sri Lanka 174 (A. Mathews 58; R. Harris 3-38) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.