Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
CAPE TOWN Nov 11 South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets on the third day of the first test at Newlands on Friday.
Scores:
Australia 284 (M. Clarke 151; D. Steyn 4-55) and 47 (V. Philander 5-15) v South Africa 96 (S. Watson 5-17, R. Harris 4-33) and 236-2 (G. Smith 101 not out, H. Amla 112)
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more cricket stories
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)