PRETORIA, Feb 14 Australia were 288 for three wickets at the close of play in their second innings on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Friday. Scores: Australia 397 (S. Marsh 148, S. Smith 100; D. Steyn 4-78)& 288-3 (D. Warner 115, A. Doolan 89) v South Africa 206 (AB de Villiers 91; M. Johnson 7-68)