Dec 11 India were 369-5 at the close of day three of the first test in Adelaide on Thursday, replying to Australia's first innings 517-7 declared.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Scores: India 369-5 (C. Pujara 73, M. Vijay 53, A. Rahane 62, V. Kohli 115) v Australia 517-7 declared (S. Smith 162 not out, D. Warner 145, M. Clarke 128) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)