JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 Australia were 142 for three in their second innings, requiring a further 168 for victory to level the series, against South Africa at the close on the fourth day of the second test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Scores:

South Africa 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50) and 339 (Hashim Amla 105, AB de Villiers 73; P. Cummins 6-79) v Australia 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn 4-64) and 142-3 (U. Khawaja 65, R. Ponting 54 not out)

