MELBOURNE Nov 14 Former test batsman Stuart Law will step in as interim batting coach for Australia after Justin Langer stepped down to take up the head coach position for his native Western Australia state.

Law, who played one test for Australia in 1995 and 54 one-day internationals from 1994-1999, would take the assistant coaching role for the next five tests, Cricket Australia's (CA) performance manager Pat Howard told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Australia will play two more tests against South Africa after tying their first in Brisbane this week, before a three-test series against Sri Lanka.

Law had coaching stints with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before returning home to take up the head role at CA's Centre of Excellence. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ossian Shine)