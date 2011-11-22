Nov 22 Former South Africa coach Mickey Arthur was named as the new head coach of the Australian cricket team on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Arthur replaces Tim Nielsen who resigned after Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, and was replaced on a temporary basis for the recent tour of South Africa by Troy Cooley. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ossian shine; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more cricket stories