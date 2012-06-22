SYDNEY, June 22 Cricket Australia have avoided
the potential embarrassment of a strike by agreeing a new
'memorandum of understanding' with the players, albeit one which
cuts the number of centrally contracted players from 25 to 17.
There had been rumblings about the possibility of a strike
during protracted negotiations over the new deal, which
determines the proportion of Cricket Australia's revenue that
goes to the players.
The new deal, which was announced on Friday and will run for
five years, features a reduction in the number of players
contracted for the national team but an expansion of players
contracted by each of the states from 15 to 20.
The national selectors will be able to add players to the
list, which is expected to form the basis of Australia's teams
in all three formats of the game, "as and when performance
warrants", chief selector John Inverarity said.
"The list of 17 players is brim full of talent, raw
enthusiasm and determination to enhance the performance and
reputation of Australian cricket," he said in a news release.
"In addition, there are a number of very good and highly
regarded players who (we) have considerable faith in - and hopes
for - who didn't, on this occasion, 'make the cut' for the
contract list of 17.
"Ed Cowan, George Bailey, Peter Forrest, Clint McKay, Dan
Christian and some others come readily to mind."
Batsman Bailey captained Australia's Twenty20 side in two
matches against India earlier this year and might have been
expected to have won a contract given the World Cup in the
shortest form of the game takes place later this year.
There were no major surprises in those contracted, although
former captain Ricky Ponting and experienced wicketkeeper Brad
Haddin might be considered fortunate to still qualify for the
terms, which offer a basic salary of A$230,000 ($232,900).
Ponting was told earlier this year that his days as a
one-day international were over, while Haddin has been usurped
behind the stumps by Matthew Wade for the two shorter forms of
the game and missed the recent tests in West Indies for personal
reasons.
Wade, opener David Warner, spinner Nathan Lyon and pace
bowler Mitchell Starc were the four new players added to the
list compared to last year.
Those losing their central contracts included openers
Phillip Hughes and Shaun Marsh as well as top order batsman
Usman Khawaja, former Australia Twenty20 captain Cameron White
and pace bowlers Brett Lee and Doug Bollinger.
Australia are currently in England for five one-day
internationals and they will face South Africa and Sri Lanka in
three-test series on home soil at the end of the year.
Contracted players: Michael Clarke, Patrick Cummins, Xavier
Doherty, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Ben Hilfenhaus, David Hussey,
Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson,
Ricky Ponting, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Shane
Watson, David Warner
($1 = 0.9874 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)