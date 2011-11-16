Nov 16 Australia has formed an
anti-corruption watchdog to monitor its domestic competitions in
the wake of a London court's decision to jail three Pakistan
cricketers for their roles in a spot-fixing scandal.
The new Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) would preside
over the Sheffield Shield, the one-day Ryobi Cup competition and
the newly-formed Twenty20 "Big Bash" League, governing body
Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.
"As well as an at-venue presence at domestic matches, the CA
ASCU will administer the educational program for all players
involved in Australia's domestic cricket competitions and
provide education sessions for staff in CA's betting and
anti-corruption policies," CA said in a statement.
The unit would be headed by former policeman and current CA
security manager Sean Carroll in partnership with state cricket
associations.
"Betting related corruption is a significant issue to sport
in general and Cricket Australia is determined to institute
measures that safeguard the integrity of our sport," CA chief
James Sutherland said.
"There has been no evidence of problems in domestic cricket
but we want to move proactively on the basis that vigilance and
constant education is critical.
"The unit will give our domestic cricket bodies a
specialised resource to call on to protect our sport from
instances of corruption and underscores our dedication to
stamping out illegal activity."
There have been comparatively few instances of
betting-related corruption in Australian sports but the
country's sports-related gambling market has exploded in recent
years.
A sports agent embroiled in the Pakistan spot-fixing case
called Australian cricketers "the biggest" culprits and that
they had fixed "brackets", set periods of a match on which
punters bet, a London court heard last month.
Cricket Australia and test and one-day captain Michael
Clarke dismissed the claim as baseless.
Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad
Amir were handed jailed sentences ranging from six to 30 months
earlier this month for their role in a gambling-inspired plot
to bowl no-balls at pre-arranged times during a test match
against England at Lord's in August 2010.
Amir was granted leave to appeal the verdict, while former
Pakistan captain Butt is also seeking permission to appeal.
