MELBOURNE Dec 23 A day after breaking
into the Australian test side, batsman Ed Cowan had his
preparations for the Boxing Day test against India disturbed
when a man broke into his parents' Sydney home and refused to
leave when police arrived at the scene.
The man was spotted by a neighbour crawling through a window
of the Cowan family home on Thursday and exited to find police
waiting to apprehend him. Rather than give himself up, he
charged back inside and barricaded himself in a room for several
hours.
"He made threats against the police and at the time it was
thought he may be armed. After several hours police entered the
room where the man was arrested," police superintendant Jason
Joyce told local media.
Police stormed the house after the man threatened to harm
himself and used capsicum spray to control him. Disoriented, he
was later taken to hospital, reports said.
Cowan's father Richard came home to find his house
surrounded by police and squad cars.
"Since Ed was selected I've had about 350 phone calls," he
said. "I've spoken to Ed and let him know everything's OK. He's
in Melbourne getting ready for the test."
