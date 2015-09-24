MELBOURNE, Sept 24 Pat Cummins' hopes of a long-awaited second test for Australia have been dealt a savage blow with the paceman ruled out of the Bangladesh tour with a back injury.

Cummins, who has struggled with a number of injuries since his sole test against South Africa in 2011, had suffered a stress fracture in his lower back, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

"Consequently Pat will be unable to participate in the Bangladesh test series and will now enter into a lengthy rehabilitation program," team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

Fast-bowling all-rounder James Faulkner will replace Cummins in the squad for the tests in Chittagong and Dhaka.

"This is really unfortunate for Pat and I know how disappointed he will be," selectors chairman Rod Marsh said.

"He is a young bowler with a bright future for Australia and we were really pleased with how he bowled in the UK.

"James comes back into the Australia test side having only played the one test, but he is an exciting young bowler who could be very handy in the conditions we are likely to see in Bangladesh." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)