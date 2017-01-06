Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
SYDNEY Jan 6 Australia declared their second innings on 241 for two after tea on the fourth day of the third test on Friday, handing Pakistan an unlikely victory target of 465 runs.
Pakistan had earlier been dismissed for 315 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared.
The hosts did not enforce the follow-on and David Warner (55) scored the second quickest half century in test history in 23 balls with Steve Smith (59), Usman Khawaja (79 not out) and Peter Handscomb (40 not out) also pouring on the runs.
Australia lead the three-test series 2-0. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.