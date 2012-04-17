(Updates after start of play)

PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 A power outage at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad led to a bizarre delay to the start of the third day's play in the second test between West Indies and Australia on Tuesday.

The two teams walked on to the field ready to play as scheduled but quickly retreated back to the dressing room before a ball was bowled because there was no live television footage.

Officials initially said the Australian captain Michael Clarke wanted to delay the start because the decision review system (DRS) was not working.

But a team spokesman later confirmed the decision to delay the start was made by match referee Jeff Crowe, partly because the DRS was unavailable but also because the start could not be broadcast to television viewers.

Play eventually started about 20 minutes later with West Indies resuming their first innings on 49 for three in reply to Australia's 311. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond)