Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
SYDNEY Jan 4 The second day of the third test between Australia and West Indies was disrupted by rain on Monday with only three balls bowled in the first hour of scheduled play.
West Indies were set to resume their first innings on 207 for six at 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) but showers kept the players off the pitch for 40 minutes.
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon did then manage three deliveries to Denesh Ramdin before another shower sent players and spectators scurrying for cover.
Nearly three hours of play were lost to rain on day one of the match, a dead rubber after Australia racked up convincing victories in the first two tests. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.