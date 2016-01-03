SYDNEY Jan 4 The second day of the third test between Australia and West Indies was disrupted by rain on Monday with only three balls bowled in the first hour of scheduled play.

West Indies were set to resume their first innings on 207 for six at 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) but showers kept the players off the pitch for 40 minutes.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon did then manage three deliveries to Denesh Ramdin before another shower sent players and spectators scurrying for cover.

Nearly three hours of play were lost to rain on day one of the match, a dead rubber after Australia racked up convincing victories in the first two tests. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)