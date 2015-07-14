MELBOURNE, July 14 Australia handed James Faulkner a four-match suspension on Tuesday after the all-rounder was charged with drink-driving in Britain this month.

The player will miss a one-dayer and a Twenty20 international against Ireland next month as well as the first two ODIs against England in September.

"Faulkner has been charged under the code for conduct that is unbecoming of a representative...," Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

"Given he will be unavailable for a significant component of that series, Faulkner will not be considered for the Australian T20 or one-day international squads when announced in mid-August."

The 25-year-old, Australia's hero in their World Cup final triumph over New Zealand this year, may be considered as a replacement for an injured player following his suspension.

Faulkner, who was playing for English county Lancashire at the time of the incident, will also undergo an alcohol management counselling programme.

"James has acknowledged the seriousness of his actions and has accepted the penalties handed down today," CA executive general manager of team performance Pat Howard said.

"He has co-operated fully with the disciplinary procedure and is deeply remorseful.

"In saying that, we do acknowledge that James has been a player with a good track record and we would like to think that this episode is very much out of character." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)