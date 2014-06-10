UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
June 10 Former Australia cricketer Gary Gilmour, who dazzled in the inaugural World Cup, has passed away after a prolonged fight with ill health, Cricket Australia said on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.
The left-arm swing bowler, who was also known for his hard-hitting abilities with the bat, died at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital at the age of 62.
Gilmour took 54 wickets and scored a century in 15 tests but is remembered more for his heroics in the 1975 World Cup.
His six wickets for 14 runs in the semi-final against arch-rivals England guided Australia to the final against West Indies in which Gilmour took five wickets in a losing cause. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.