MELBOURNE Dec 25 Australia's batting boot
camp focussed more on mental work rather than technical
shortcomings with wicketkeeper Brad Haddin predicting the form
of the team's batting line-up will make-up for their
inexperience in the series against India.
Australia's recent batting woes, which included 47 all out
against South Africa in Cape Town and a dismal buckling to lose
the Hobart test against New Zealand, prompted the bosses to
convene a boot camp before the first test against India on
Monday.
The three-day camp was held this week at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground under the supervision of coach Mickey Arthur and
Haddin said the theme was about clearing the batsmen's mind.
"Freeing your head, having no other thoughts in your head
but just playing cricket," Haddin told reporters on Sunday .
"You'll see over the next five days whether it has all paid off.
"I think we're in a very good space. We've had a week to
prepare. We couldn't be more prepared and more looking forward
to the game."
Australia's top three batsmen, debutant Ed Cowan, David
Warner (two Tests) and Shaun Marsh (three Tests), have little
experience but Haddin does not see it as an issue.
All three left-handed batsmen have scored runs of late and
according to Haddin that will put them in good stead when the
first of the four tests start on Monday.
"I think it's important that we all stand up," the 34-year
old said. "After our series against New Zealand we are very much
looking forward to this.
"You talk about our inexperienced top three, I think we've
got a very in-form top three, which is good, and if we're going
to do any good in this series it's going to be from one to seven
with the bat.
"We've all got to perform. We've got to make sure we've got
our game heads on and ready to go."
