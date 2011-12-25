MELBOURNE Dec 25 Australia's batting boot camp focussed more on mental work rather than technical shortcomings with wicketkeeper Brad Haddin predicting the form of the team's batting line-up will make-up for their inexperience in the series against India.

Australia's recent batting woes, which included 47 all out against South Africa in Cape Town and a dismal buckling to lose the Hobart test against New Zealand, prompted the bosses to convene a boot camp before the first test against India on Monday.

The three-day camp was held this week at the Melbourne Cricket Ground under the supervision of coach Mickey Arthur and Haddin said the theme was about clearing the batsmen's mind.

"Freeing your head, having no other thoughts in your head but just playing cricket," Haddin told reporters on Sunday . "You'll see over the next five days whether it has all paid off.

"I think we're in a very good space. We've had a week to prepare. We couldn't be more prepared and more looking forward to the game."

Australia's top three batsmen, debutant Ed Cowan, David Warner (two Tests) and Shaun Marsh (three Tests), have little experience but Haddin does not see it as an issue.

All three left-handed batsmen have scored runs of late and according to Haddin that will put them in good stead when the first of the four tests start on Monday.

"I think it's important that we all stand up," the 34-year old said. "After our series against New Zealand we are very much looking forward to this.

"You talk about our inexperienced top three, I think we've got a very in-form top three, which is good, and if we're going to do any good in this series it's going to be from one to seven with the bat.

"We've all got to perform. We've got to make sure we've got our game heads on and ready to go." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)