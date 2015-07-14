(Adds confirmation Haddin ruled out)

LONDON, July 14 Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin will not play in the second test against England at Lord's due to family reasons, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Peter Nevill will make his test debut on Thursday at the age of 29.

Australian newspapers reported earlier that 37-year-old Haddin would miss the match after sitting out practice.

Haddin had a poor first test in Cardiff, dropping England centurion Joe Root on nought and failing twice with the bat.

Australia left-arm pace bowler Mitchell Starc is expected to be fit despite struggling with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old Starc, who took seven wickets in the first test which England won by 169 runs, has been battling an ankle problem.

"Starcy got through well today, bowled out in the middle off the long run, both ends, he's feeling good," said fast bowler Peter Siddle, who did not play in the Cardiff test.

"I guess it's just a waiting game at the moment for myself. Everyone's fit at the moment which is nice." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)