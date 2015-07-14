LONDON, July 14 Mystery surrounded Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin two days before the start of the second test against England at Lord's.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported that Haddin did not train with the team on Tuesday and was expected to miss the match for "personal reasons."

The newspaper said Peter Nevill would make his test debut as Haddin's replacement.

Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle, however, said the 37-year-old Haddin was still in line to play.

"He's fine," Siddle told a news conference. "Just had an easy day today. It's been a long few months already that we've been away. I wouldn't be surprised if he was out there for sure at the weekend."

Cricket Australia could not be reached for comment.

Haddin had a poor game in Cardiff, dropping England centurion Joe Root on nought and failing twice with the bat.

Australia left-arm pace bowler Mitchell Starc is expected to be fit despite struggling with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old Starc, who took seven wickets in the first test in Cardiff which England won by 169 runs, has been battling an ankle problem.

"Starcy got through well today, bowled out in the middle off the long run, both ends, he's feeling good," said Siddle who did not play in the Cardiff test.

"I guess it's just a waiting game at the moment for myself. Everyone's fit at the moment which is nice."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)