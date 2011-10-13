MELBOURNE Oct 13 Cricket Australia (CA) have named former rugby union international Patrick Howard as general manager of team performance in a newly created role, recommended by a review panel in August after the country's Ashes defeat to England.

The 37-year-old, who represented the Wallabies in 20 tests during the 1990s, would start in his new role in mid-November, the country's cricket board said in a statement on Thursday.

The Australia team head coach, captain, chairman of selectors, team manager and centre of excellence manager would all report to Howard, the statement added.

CA chief executive James Sutherland pointed towards Howard's strong background in sports.

"He has a background of success as a player, selector and coach, including 20 tests as an Australian player, as well as playing and coaching success with the Leicester Tigers in England and was a high performance GM with the ARU," Sutherland said in a statement.

"His priority will be ensuring that all of Australia's high performance cricket programs dovetail in a manner that helps us produce the best men's and women's teams in the world."

The disastrous Ashes campaign at the start of the year prompted CA to order a review by a panel chaired by prominent businessman Don Argus, who recommended a number of sweeping reforms following the 3-1 series defeat.

Howard will now play an important role in the appointment of a new head coach following Tim Nielsen's resignation last month after the tour of Sri Lanka.

"We're very aware that the (Southern Hemisphere) summer is approaching and we want to have someone on board as quickly as possible," Sutherland told reporters.

"We have a clear focus right now on appointing a new head coach... and a selection panel with a full-time national selector and supporting selectors with that.

"We will very quickly work into the pointy end of that process."

Howard admitted it would be a tough job and he would have to get used to cricket and the people involved with the sport, despite his strong background.

"I have a great interest in cricket. I love the game," he told reporters. "I've lived in England. I actually got to field as 12th man for Leicestershire in county cricket."

"I've got to get my head around the culture of cricket and the personalities involved. Regardless of what your title is, you've got to earn respect and that takes time.

"Am I nervous? Yes. It's going to be tough."

The expectations from the Australian people will be another challenge he would have to deal with, Howard said.

"The Wallabies need to win... the Australian test team needs to win. As an Australian public we don't accept anything less, so it's a great challenge," he said. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)