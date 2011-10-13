MELBOURNE Oct 13 Cricket Australia (CA) have
named former rugby union international Patrick Howard as general
manager of team performance in a newly created role, recommended
by a review panel in August after the country's Ashes defeat to
England.
The 37-year-old, who represented the Wallabies in 20 tests
during the 1990s, would start in his new role in mid-November,
the country's cricket board said in a statement on Thursday.
The Australia team head coach, captain, chairman of
selectors, team manager and centre of excellence manager would
all report to Howard, the statement added.
CA chief executive James Sutherland pointed towards Howard's
strong background in sports.
"He has a background of success as a player, selector and
coach, including 20 tests as an Australian player, as well as
playing and coaching success with the Leicester Tigers in
England and was a high performance GM with the ARU," Sutherland
said in a statement.
"His priority will be ensuring that all of Australia's high
performance cricket programs dovetail in a manner that helps us
produce the best men's and women's teams in the world."
The disastrous Ashes campaign at the start of the year
prompted CA to order a review by a panel chaired by prominent
businessman Don Argus, who recommended a number of sweeping
reforms following the 3-1 series defeat.
Howard will now play an important role in the appointment of
a new head coach following Tim Nielsen's resignation last month
after the tour of Sri Lanka.
"We're very aware that the (Southern Hemisphere) summer is
approaching and we want to have someone on board as quickly as
possible," Sutherland told reporters.
"We have a clear focus right now on appointing a new head
coach... and a selection panel with a full-time national
selector and supporting selectors with that.
"We will very quickly work into the pointy end of that
process."
Howard admitted it would be a tough job and he would have to
get used to cricket and the people involved with the sport,
despite his strong background.
"I have a great interest in cricket. I love the game," he
told reporters. "I've lived in England. I actually got to field
as 12th man for Leicestershire in county cricket."
"I've got to get my head around the culture of cricket and
the personalities involved. Regardless of what your title is,
you've got to earn respect and that takes time.
"Am I nervous? Yes. It's going to be tough."
The expectations from the Australian people will be another
challenge he would have to deal with, Howard said.
"The Wallabies need to win... the Australian test team needs
to win. As an Australian public we don't accept anything less,
so it's a great challenge," he said.
