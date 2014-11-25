MELBOURNE Nov 25 A Sheffield Shield match was suspended in Sydney on Tuesday and a helicopter flown in to rush former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes to hospital after he was struck by a short delivery when batting and knocked out.

Hughes was on 63 batting for South Australia in their match against New South Wales when he was struck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A dazed Hughes collapsed to the ground and medical staff rushed to the middle.

He was taken off on a motorised stretcher and treated on the boundary by ambulance staff before the helicopter arrived.

