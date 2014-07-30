SYDNEY, July 30 Australia batsman Phil Hughes, who put aside personal grief with a record unbeaten double century in an A match against South Africa on Tuesday, is happy to let his runs do the talking as he presses his case for an international recall.

The one-time batting prodigy has been recalled and cast aside with morale-crushing regularity since making his test debut as an opener in 2009.

He last played a test in the 3-0 Ashes defeat in England last year but missed the 5-0 sweep in the return series and was a reserve batsman for the triumph in South Africa that temporarily put Australia back on top of the world.

Playing in a quadrangular one-day series for Australia A in Darwin on Tuesday, however, Hughes smashed a six with the last ball he faced to finish on 202 not out and set up a 148-run victory for his team.

Hughes was the first Australian to score a double century in "List A" limited overs match and beat the previous record score of 197, which test opener David Warner notched up for New South Wales against Victoria last year.

With a two-test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates coming up in October, and top order batsman Shaun Marsh ruled out of the trip by an elbow injury, Hughes should be confident of at least being in the mix for a place in the squad.

The 25-year-old, who hit 18 fours and six sixes in the 151-ball knock, has learned not to take anything for granted in his chequered five-year career, however.

"Look, all I've got to do is continue to score consistent runs and help set up and win games for Australia A," he told reporters in Darwin.

"Everything else is out of my hands and out of all the boys hands. The boys are putting some really good performances on the board individually and we're playing some really good cricket.

"Bottom line, it comes down to the selectors at the end of the day."

Hughes snared the record on his return to the A team after spending time with his family in the wake of the death of his grandfather, to whom he dedicated his innings.

"I can definitely dedicate this to my Pop," he added.

"That was a great feeling to come back after being away for a week and to get 200.

"The first time I have ever scored one in this format - it's a day I will never forget." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)