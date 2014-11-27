* Hughes would have wanted game to go ahead - Chappell

* The whole of Australian cricket is grieving, says Cricket Australia boss (Updates after Hughes death)

MELBOURNE Nov 27 The shocking death of batsman Phillip Hughes on Thursday has cast doubts on whether the first test between Australia and India will go ahead in Brisbane next week.

A two-day tour match between India and a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide was called off following the announcement of the 25-year-old's death, while New Zealand and Pakistan suspended their test match in Sharjah for the day out of respect.

The first of four tests between Australia and India was due to start at the Gabba on Dec. 4.

Before his tragic death, Hughes had been hotly tipped to take the place of injured captain Michael Clarke in the home side's starting lineup.

"To be honest, the test match next week we haven't thought that far ahead and we really don't think it is appropriate at this time," Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland told reporters at the Sydney hospital when asked if it would go ahead.

"The whole of Australian cricket is grieving and all we want to do is to provide the Hughes family all the support we can right now."

Hughes was batting on 63 for South Australia when he was hit by a short-pitched delivery from New South Wales bowler Sean Abbot.

Opening batsman David Warner, all-rounder Shane Watson, offspinner Nathan Lyon and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin were all in the New South Wales lineup for the Sheffield Shield match. The quartet are in the Australia squad for the first test.

The current round of Sheffield Shield matches was abandoned following the fatal injury, with a procession of the 25-year-old's team mates holding a bedside vigil.

Prior to the announcement of Hughes' death, former Australia test batsman Damien Martyn said organisers should consider delaying the first test, while former fast bowler Brendon Julian said he could see it being abandoned altogether.

Ex-skipper Allan Border said he thought the match would go ahead but said selectors should be sympathetic about the players' mental state.

"Particularly the guys that were out on the field at the time, that are named in the test squad, they mightn't be feeling like playing cricket at the moment," Border told Fox Sports.

"I think it's one of those situations where the Australian cricket board would probably let them stand down."

However, former captain Ian Chappell said Hughes would have wanted the first test against India to go ahead as planned.

"In a strange way it will be probably the best thing that they go out to train and play in a game," he told Fox Sports.

"At least while you are on the field or in the nets you will have something else to concentrate on.

"Because every moment you are off the field you are going to be thinking about Phillip Hughes and what happened.

"It was the right thing to do to cancel the Shield round but I think ... Phillip would want the game to go on."

With a packed schedule ahead of the Cricket World Cup staring in February on home soil, putting the first test back may prove an insurmountable challenge for organisers.

The second test in Adelaide starts on Dec. 12, only four days after the first ends if it lasts the full five days.

The third test is in Melbourne on Dec. 26 and the fourth in Sydney after the New Year. (Reporting by Ian Ransom and Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)