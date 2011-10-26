DURBAN Oct 26 Australia will approach the third and deciding one-day international against South Africa as a "grand final", experienced batsman Mike Hussey said on Wednesday.

South Africa and Australia are locked on one win apiece going into the final match of the series on Friday in Durban and Hussey said the touring side felt confident despite losing the last match by 80 runs.

"It's like a grand final for us and we are really looking forward to it," Hussey told reporters.

"The intensity at training has probably been as high as I can remember in any Australian team.

"The boys have really worked hard and that's why I think it's important not to dwell too much on a pretty ordinary day for us in our last game."

South Africa, in contrast, are adopting a more pragmatic approach.

"It's a must win for both teams," Proteas batsman JP Duminy said.

"But I don't see it being any different from any other game. The way we prepare for the game will be totally the same. Hopefully we can put in another clinical performance like we did on Sunday," he added.

Australia have injury concerns around key all-rounder Shane Watson who only bowled 3.5 overs in Port Elizabeth before pulling up with a back spasm.

Watson came through a tough net session on Wednesday and Hussey was positive about his team mate's chances.

"He looked good in the nets so that's a positive sign for us. I don't think he bowled today but hopefully he will bowl tomorrow and be right for Friday," he said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)