SYDNEY, Dec 18 Retired test batsman Mike Hussey
has laughed off suggestions he could return to Australian
colours for next year's World Twenty20 after scoring an unbeaten
80 to lead the Sydney Sixers to victory in the domestic Big Bash
League.
The lefthander, who retired from international cricket two
years ago, will be on the flight to India for the March 8-April
3 tournament as a coaching consultant to the Australia team.
Shane Watson was one observers of the 59-ball knock who
suggested his 40-year-old Sixers team mate would not look out of
place back out in the middle in the international game but
Hussey was having none of it.
"No, I wouldn't have thought so," Hussey laughed. "I'm happy
to try and help out as much as I can off the field.
"We've got so much talent in this country and I'm excited to
be working with the Australian team.
"It's the one trophy we don't have in the cabinet, so
there's a lot of motivation for the team.
"Everyone I talk to around Cricket Australia, it's the one
they really want. If I can help out in some small way, I'd be
ecstatic."
Australia's best showing at the World Twenty20 was reaching
the final of the 2010 version, when they lost to England.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)