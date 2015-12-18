SYDNEY, Dec 18 Retired test batsman Mike Hussey has laughed off suggestions he could return to Australian colours for next year's World Twenty20 after scoring an unbeaten 80 to lead the Sydney Sixers to victory in the domestic Big Bash League. The lefthander, who retired from international cricket two years ago, will be on the flight to India for the March 8-April 3 tournament as a coaching consultant to the Australia team. Shane Watson was one observers of the 59-ball knock who suggested his 40-year-old Sixers team mate would not look out of place back out in the middle in the international game but Hussey was having none of it. "No, I wouldn't have thought so," Hussey laughed. "I'm happy to try and help out as much as I can off the field. "We've got so much talent in this country and I'm excited to be working with the Australian team. "It's the one trophy we don't have in the cabinet, so there's a lot of motivation for the team. "Everyone I talk to around Cricket Australia, it's the one they really want. If I can help out in some small way, I'd be ecstatic." Australia's best showing at the World Twenty20 was reaching the final of the 2010 version, when they lost to England. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)