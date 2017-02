DURBAN Oct 28 Australia turned in a clinical performance to beat South Africa by three wickets to claim a 2-1 series victory after the third one-day international at Kingsmead on Friday.

The visiting bowlers, led by paceman Mitchell Johnson with two for 37 and spinner Xavier Doherty with two for 33, restricted the hosts to 222 for six.

Australia opener Shane Watson then top-scored with 49 as his team reached 227 for seven with 15 balls to spare.