PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Oct 23 South Africa produced a dominant performance on Sunday to beat Australia by 80 runs in the second one-day international to level the three-match series 1-1.

Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, David Miller and JP Duminy hit half-centuries as the hosts posted a formidable 303 for six before paceman Morne Morkel grabbed four for 22 as Australia were bowled out for 223 off the last ball of their innings.

The win provided some measure of revenge for the Proteas after they lost the first game of the series by 93 runs.

The deciding match is in Durban on Friday.