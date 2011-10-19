By Ken Borland
| CENTURION, South Africa
scored a classy half-century as Australia humbled South Africa
by 93 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the first one-day
international on Wednesday.
Ponting, normally a fluent middle-order batsman, opened the
batting for just the fourth time in 368 one-dayers due to
injuries to Shane Watson and Shaun Marsh.
The 36-year-old former captain scored 63 off 77 balls to
lead Australia to 183 for four in an innings reduced to 29 overs
by thunderstorms.
Ponting was joined at the crease in the third over by his
successor as captain Michael Clarke, and the pair set up
Australia for a large total with a second-wicket stand of 102
off 112 deliveries.
They were in full flow, having taken the score to 96 for one
after 19 overs, when rain interrupted play for four-and-a-half
hours. When they returned, they had just 10 overs remaining to
bat.
Clarke was unfortunate to be run out for 44 at the
non-striker's end when Johan Botha deflected a fierce straight
hit from Ponting into the stumps, and the same player took a
fine diving catch at backward point to remove Ponting off the
bowling of Dale Steyn.
It took a bullish innings of 30 not out off 21 balls from
Mike Hussey to stretch Australia's total, with the
Duckworth/Lewis method further adjusting it to 222.
South Africa were in trouble from the outset as left-arm
paceman Doug Bollinger swung a delivery into Graeme Smith's pads
and trapped him lbw in the first over.
New captain Hashim Amla looked in fine touch as he scored 24
and he steadied the innings with Jacques Kallis.
It was 18-year-old fast bowler Pat Cummins who changed the
game, with two wickets in the eighth over.
Kallis, on 15, became the debutant's first ODI wicket,
dragging a flatfooted drive back into his stumps, and JP Duminy
(4) was then snapped up at second slip by Clarke, the
left-hander deceived by a fine delivery.
Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin then took an excellent catch to
remove Amla off the bowling of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
Controversial selections David Miller and Mark Boucher, both
returning after missing the World Cup, fell cheaply to left-arm
spinner Xavier Doherty, who impressed with two for 33 in six
overs.
Faf du Plessis scored 27 and Botha was once again defiant in
the lower-order with 25, but South Africa were bowled out for
129 and seem to be badly missing injured batsman AB de Villiers.
Johnson was the best of the bowlers with three for 20 in
five overs, with Cummins providing fiery back-up for the
left-armer with three for 28 in three overs.