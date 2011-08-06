KANDY, Sri Lanka Aug 6 Captain Tillakaratne
Dilshan scored his maiden Twenty20 international century to lead
Sri Lanka to an emphatic 35-run win over Australia at the
Pallakele Stadium on Saturday.
Dilshan, opening the batting, struck 12 fours and five sixes
as he raced to 104 not out off 57 balls. He shared an unbeaten
partnership of 104 off 45 balls for the fourth wicket with
Jeevan Mendis (29).
"Jeevan batted brilliantly and took most of the pressure off
me which enabled me to go for my shots," said Dilshan after
taking the man-of-the match award. "When runs were coming off
both ends it was very difficult for the bowling side.
"I started off a bit slowly and then played the big shots
later. It was a good toss to lose.
"Overall, it was a very satisfying performance from the
team. I am happy the way we are playing."
Sri Lanka, who were asked to bat, reached 198 for three and
put a brake on the Australian batting through their spinners to
restrict them to 163 for eight wickets with only David Warner
making any impression with 53 off 31 balls. Off-spinner Dilruwan
Perera, making his debut, took three for 26.
Australian captain Cameron White said: "We were in the game
for 12-14 overs but Dilshan took the game away from us. Full
credit to Sri Lanka and Dilshan.
"I wish I could have that toss back but that's the way it
goes."
It was Sri Lanka's first T20 international win at home in
five matches.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)