KANDY, Sri Lanka Aug 6 Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan scored his maiden Twenty20 international century to lead Sri Lanka to an emphatic 35-run win over Australia at the Pallakele Stadium on Saturday.

Dilshan, opening the batting, struck 12 fours and five sixes as he raced to 104 not out off 57 balls. He shared an unbeaten partnership of 104 off 45 balls for the fourth wicket with Jeevan Mendis (29).

"Jeevan batted brilliantly and took most of the pressure off me which enabled me to go for my shots," said Dilshan after taking the man-of-the match award. "When runs were coming off both ends it was very difficult for the bowling side.

"I started off a bit slowly and then played the big shots later. It was a good toss to lose.

"Overall, it was a very satisfying performance from the team. I am happy the way we are playing."

Sri Lanka, who were asked to bat, reached 198 for three and put a brake on the Australian batting through their spinners to restrict them to 163 for eight wickets with only David Warner making any impression with 53 off 31 balls. Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera, making his debut, took three for 26.

Australian captain Cameron White said: "We were in the game for 12-14 overs but Dilshan took the game away from us. Full credit to Sri Lanka and Dilshan.

"I wish I could have that toss back but that's the way it goes."

It was Sri Lanka's first T20 international win at home in five matches.