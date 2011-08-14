HAMBANTOTA Aug 14 Australia produced another clinically efficient performance to beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second one-day international at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka won the toss for the second time but were restricted to 208 for nine from 49.3 overs after electing to bat first on an easy paced pitch.

Former captain Ricky Ponting with 90 not out off 104 balls, including a six and eight fours, then shared an unbroken partnership of 107 from 112 balls with his successor Michael Clarke (58 not out) to see Australia home with 11.4 overs to spare.

Clarke, playing his 200th one-day international, hit two sixes and four boundaries from 67 deliveries.

Man-of-the-match Ponting put on 94 with Shane Watson (43) for the second wicket after Brad Haddin had gone cheaply for seven.

Australia reduced Sri Lanka to 77 for four before Kumar Sangakkara (52) and Angelo Mathews (35) added 63 from 97 balls.

All six bowlers used by Australia picked up a wicket with left-arm paceman Doug Bollinger capturing three for 35 from his 10 overs.

"The bowlers are executing their plans really well, full credit to them," said Clarke. "They have got great plans and hopefully they keep executing."

Sri Lanka skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan said his side had not made enough runs.

"This wicket was a 250 pitch. We have to work things out as a batting unit," he said.

The third match of the series will take place at the same venue on Tuesday.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories

(Editing by John Mehaffey)