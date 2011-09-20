COLOMBO, Sept 20 Sri Lanka captured the solitary
wicket of centurion Phil Hughes on the final morning as the
third and final test against Australia moved towards a draw on
Tuesday.
The visitors, leading the three-test series 1-0, went to
lunch on the fifth and final day at 303 for four wickets with a
lead of 146.
Captain Michael Clarke (71) and Michael Hussey (21) were at
the crease as lunch was taken.
The experienced duo put together an unbeaten stand of 83 for
the fifth wicket after Sri Lanka had taken the wicket of Hughes
(126) in the sixth over of the morning.
The left-handed opener went for a sweep against Rangana
Herath but only managed to top-edge a catch to Lahiru Thirimanne
at deep square leg, giving the left-arm spinner his fourth
wicket of the innings.
Hughes added only four runs to his overnight score. He faced
220 balls and had 16 fours and a six during his innings.
Clarke, who had a shaky start to the day, and Hussey
negotiated some testing overs from Herath and Saminda Eranga to
carry Australia towards safety.
Clarke reached his 22nd test fifty off 97 balls by hoisting
Herath over long-off for his second six after Sri Lanka had
taken the second new ball.
Clarke survived a run-out attempt on 13 when Sangakkara
failed to hit the wickets from mid-off and then got another life
on 14 when he jumped out to Herath but wicket-keeeper Prasanna
Jayawardene missed a stumping as he was unsighted.
Apart from the two lapses, Sri Lanka's bowlers failed to
make any impression on the wicket which played true and hardly
troubled the batsmen.
Australia lead 1-0 in the three-match series.
