COLOMBO, Sept 20 Sri Lanka captured the solitary wicket of centurion Phil Hughes on the final morning as the third and final test against Australia moved towards a draw on Tuesday.

The visitors, leading the three-test series 1-0, went to lunch on the fifth and final day at 303 for four wickets with a lead of 146.

Captain Michael Clarke (71) and Michael Hussey (21) were at the crease as lunch was taken.

The experienced duo put together an unbeaten stand of 83 for the fifth wicket after Sri Lanka had taken the wicket of Hughes (126) in the sixth over of the morning.

The left-handed opener went for a sweep against Rangana Herath but only managed to top-edge a catch to Lahiru Thirimanne at deep square leg, giving the left-arm spinner his fourth wicket of the innings.

Hughes added only four runs to his overnight score. He faced 220 balls and had 16 fours and a six during his innings.

Clarke, who had a shaky start to the day, and Hussey negotiated some testing overs from Herath and Saminda Eranga to carry Australia towards safety.

Clarke reached his 22nd test fifty off 97 balls by hoisting Herath over long-off for his second six after Sri Lanka had taken the second new ball.

Clarke survived a run-out attempt on 13 when Sangakkara failed to hit the wickets from mid-off and then got another life on 14 when he jumped out to Herath but wicket-keeeper Prasanna Jayawardene missed a stumping as he was unsighted.

Apart from the two lapses, Sri Lanka's bowlers failed to make any impression on the wicket which played true and hardly troubled the batsmen.

Australia lead 1-0 in the three-match series.