JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Eighteen-year-old Australia paceman Pat Cummins claimed the key wicket of Jacques Kallis to rock South Africa on the third day of the second test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

South Africa stuttered to 94 for three in their second innings at lunch, a lead of just 64 runs, as debutant fast bowler Cummins removed both Kallis (2) and opener Jacques Rudolph (24) to go into the break with two for 27 from nine overs.

Kallis, who became just the fourth man to score 12,000 test runs in the first innings, was dismissed after edging a fine delivery to Australia captain Michael Clarke at first slip.

Rudolph, playing his second test since his return to the team after a five-year absence, scored his 24 runs off just 23 balls, stroking five beautiful boundaries, but then lost his head as he tried to pull Cummins but could only sky a catch to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

Cummins belied his age as he bowled with both pace and accuracy, enjoying the extra bounce on offer from the Wanderers pitch.

South Africa, who resumed their second innings on 0 without loss after facing just four balls on the second evening, made a good start as captain Graeme Smith and Rudolph added 40 for the first wicket.

Smith looked in fine form as he scored 36, but the left-hander then top-edged a cut at off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was caught by Phil Hughes at backward point.

Hashim Amla was well-set at the lunch break on 27 not out, while AB de Villiers was on two.

Play was delayed for several minutes shortly before the interval as De Villiers was getting treatment for his foot after being struck by a rapid Cummins yorker. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)