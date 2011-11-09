CAPE TOWN Nov 9 Australia struggled to 39 for two at lunch after South Africa's Dale Steyn and debutant Vernon Philander took a wicket apiece on the first day of the first test at Newlands on Wednesday.

Shaun Marsh, on 17 not out, and Ricky Ponting, with eight, battled to keep the hosts at bay in difficult conditions.

South Africa elected to bowl first and, after rain delayed the start of play by one hour and 45 minutes, snared their first wicket in the fifth over when Shane Watson was caught at second slip by Jacques Kallis off Steyn.

Watson had only scored three when he was squared up by a wonderful delivery that landed in line with leg-stump, before moving away late to find the edge of the bat.

The 26-year-old Philander made an impressive start to his test career as he kept to a tight line and obtained swing and seam movement.

He roared with delight when, with his 18th ball, he found the edge of Phil Hughes's bat with a delivery that angled across the left-hander, having him caught behind by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher for nine.

It was Boucher's 500th test catch, the 34-year-old having taken 498 for South Africa and two for the Rest of the World against Australia in 2005/06.

Australia were 13 for two but Marsh and Ponting stuck to their task well to deny South Africa any further breakthroughs.

Steyn had taken one for eight in five overs at the break and Philander had one for 16 in six overs.

