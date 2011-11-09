By Ken Borland
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Nov 9 Australia struggled to 39 for
two at lunch after South Africa's Dale Steyn and debutant Vernon
Philander took a wicket apiece on the first day of the first
test at Newlands on Wednesday.
Shaun Marsh, on 17 not out, and Ricky Ponting, with eight,
battled to keep the hosts at bay in difficult conditions.
South Africa elected to bowl first and, after rain delayed
the start of play by one hour and 45 minutes, snared their first
wicket in the fifth over when Shane Watson was caught at second
slip by Jacques Kallis off Steyn.
Watson had only scored three when he was squared up by a
wonderful delivery that landed in line with leg-stump, before
moving away late to find the edge of the bat.
The 26-year-old Philander made an impressive start to his
test career as he kept to a tight line and obtained swing and
seam movement.
He roared with delight when, with his 18th ball, he found
the edge of Phil Hughes's bat with a delivery that angled across
the left-hander, having him caught behind by wicketkeeper Mark
Boucher for nine.
It was Boucher's 500th test catch, the 34-year-old having
taken 498 for South Africa and two for the Rest of the World
against Australia in 2005/06.
Australia were 13 for two but Marsh and Ponting stuck to
their task well to deny South Africa any further breakthroughs.
Steyn had taken one for eight in five overs at the break and
Philander had one for 16 in six overs.
