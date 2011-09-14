COLOMBO, Sept 14 The return of Ricky Ponting
following the birth of his daughter and Ryan Harris's hamstring
injury have caused a selection dilemma for Australia as they aim
to heap more misery on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final
test.
After winning the first test at Galle by 125 runs, Australia
looked poised to wrap up the series with victory in Pallakele
but were stopped in their tracks by rain and bad light.
Michael Clarke's men watched on in frustration as their hard
work amounted to nothing and now feel they have unfinished
business at the Singhalese Sports Club starting on Friday.
Pace spearhead Harris had been in destructive form, claiming
11 wickets in the series at an impressive average of 14.54, but
will almost certainly miss the final match after limping off
injured in Pallakele. Scans revealed he was suffering from a
minor hamstring strain.
"There's always been concerns about Rhino's fitness because
unfortunately he's dealt with a few injuries throughout his
career," said Clarke.
"He's a very strong bloke and he'll do anything to get on
the park. He's a wonderful player to have in your team, not just
the way he bowls, he's got plenty of talent with the bat.
"He's as good as any fast bowler in the world in the field.
And he brings a lot to the team as a guy. He's one of those guys
you want in your team. He's having a big impact in this series."
Harris's absence would be a serious blow for Australia.
Should he be ruled out either Peter Siddle, who has not played
in the series, or James Pattinson, who has impressed with his
pace and swing, are likely to replace him.
BATTING HEADACHE
The Australians also have a batting headache to sort out
with the return of former captain Ponting, who missed the second
test to return home for the birth of his second child.
His replacement, Shaun Marsh, made an instant mark by
scoring a century on his test debut.
Hence Australian selectors now have to decide how to make
the best use of the batting talent at their disposal.
While Ponting has a proven track record, scoring 39 test
tons over his 16-year career, he has recently been going through
a lean spell and has not scored a century in five-day cricket
for 20 months.
Since Marsh has flourished in the flat Sri Lankan
conditions, leaving him out does not seem like a sensible option
so the axe is likely to fall on opener Phil Hughes whose highest
score in the series is 36.
Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan said that his team
still had a chance of drawing the series if the weather stays
fine.
Scattered showers have fallen in Colombo over the past few
days and weather forecasts suggest there could be frequent
interruptions to the test.
"We didn't bat well in the first innings and that's why
we're behind in this series," said Dilshan referring to his
team's failure to score more than 175 runs in the opening
innings of each test.
"We told all the players to believe in themselves and in
their own game. If we were in a negative frame of mind, with
three failed innings, we're not going to do any better. We just
have to give them the confidence," Dilshan added.
"It's really disappointing that we cannot win the test
series but we still have a chance to draw it. As players, we
must grab that opportunity in both hands and if we can do that,
it's really good."
The test will also mark former captain Kumar Sangakkara's
100th test appearance.
"It's a great achievement. It's not easy to play 100
matches, especially test cricket. If we can win the test, I
think that's going to be a good gift for Sanga," said Dilshan.
