KANDY, Sri Lanka Aug 10 Fast bowler Mitchell
Johnson, playing in his 100th one-day international,took a
career best six for 31 to bowl Australia to a comfortable seven
wickets win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at
the Pallakele Stadium on Wednesday.
Johnson who came on to bowl as the sixth bowler, took a
wicket off his third ball and went on to scythe through Sri
Lanka who were dismissed for 191 in 41.1 overs.
Australia knocked the runs off with the experienced pair
Ricky Ponting and skipper Michael Clarke easing their side to
victory with an unbroken stand of 101 for the third wicket.
Ponting was out for 53 scored off 71 balls, his 80th ODI
fifty, with Australia needing nine for victory.
Clarke finished the match off with an unbeaten 53 off 78
balls, which contained only a solitary four, with Mike Hussey.
Australia were given a rousing start by Shane Watson, who
cracked a brilliant 69 off 51 balls including six sixes and five
fours before Sri Lanka broke through.
Sri Lanka got off to a good start after winning the toss
with Upul Tharanga (34) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (29) sharing an
opening partnership of 54 off 58 balls. But the late order
batsmen paid the penalty for some injudicious stroke play and
Sri Lanka slid to 117-7.
Only an eighth wicket stand of 60 off 91 balls between Suraj
Randiv, who top scored with 41, and Nuwan Kulaskara (34) saw Sri
Lanka to a respectable total.
Brett Lee completed 350 one-day international wickets when
he dismissed Kulasekara to end the Sri Lankan innings.
"This was not a 190 wicket, we did not bat well," said Sri
Lanka captain Dilshan. "It was a good toss to win but our shot
selection was not good."
Australian captain Clarke added: "It is important that I
lead from the front. It's great to have Ponting at number three
with all that experience at the other end."
