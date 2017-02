COLOMBO, Sept 16 The start of play on the opening day of the third and final cricket test between Sri Lanka and Australia has been delayed due to a wet run-up as a result of morning rain on Friday.

Umpires are due to inspect the ground at 9.45 am (local time).

Australia lead the three-test series 1-0.

